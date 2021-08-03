Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Short Interest Down 20.5% in July

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 319,900 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the June 30th total of 402,300 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 884,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CREX traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.66. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,814. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.02. The stock has a market cap of $19.67 million, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Creative Realities has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $3.26.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter. Creative Realities had a negative net margin of 12.74% and a negative return on equity of 36.84%.

In other news, Director Donald A. Harris acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $66,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 172,522 shares in the company, valued at $227,729.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Creative Realities in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Creative Realities in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Creative Realities by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 24,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Creative Realities by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 60,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

About Creative Realities

Creative Realities, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems; omni-channel customer engagement systems, interactive digital shopping assistants, advisors and kiosks, and interactive marketing technologies such as, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing and web-based media.

