Credit Suisse Group Boosts Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $76.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.17.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

NYSE:QSR opened at $66.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.17. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $51.12 and a one year high of $71.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.16.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 12.50%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel S. Schwartz sold 281,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $19,227,308.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,602.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 25,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $1,808,168.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,723 shares in the company, valued at $9,812,614.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 398,954 shares of company stock worth $27,277,755 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.