Credit Suisse Group Cuts Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target to $100.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CHD has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James lowered Church & Dwight from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.36.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $85.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.58. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 149,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,772,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 5.5% in the second quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 48,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,471,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 1,731.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 10.2% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 150,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,859,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

