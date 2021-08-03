Credit Suisse Group Increases Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $174.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the game software company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Electronic Arts from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.42.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $144.11 on Monday. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The stock has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.39 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $833,572.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,940.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total transaction of $2,094,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 127,837 shares of company stock valued at $18,243,474. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,868 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

