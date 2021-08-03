Credit Suisse Group Increases The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target to $145.00

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PG has been the subject of several other research reports. restated a neutral rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.94.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE PG opened at $141.88 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $347.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.45.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

In related news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 996,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total transaction of $134,143,581.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,655.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,069,361 shares of company stock valued at $144,265,995. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.