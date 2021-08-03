Credits (CS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $661,779.00

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Credits has a market cap of $4.82 million and $661,779.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Credits has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00010491 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000149 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000399 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars.

