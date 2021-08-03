Critical Analysis: Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) & Markforged (NYSE:MKFG)

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) and Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

This table compares Palo Alto Networks and Markforged’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palo Alto Networks -11.00% -10.65% -1.12% Markforged N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Palo Alto Networks and Markforged’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palo Alto Networks $3.41 billion 11.44 -$267.00 million ($1.24) -322.84 Markforged N/A N/A -$2.61 million N/A N/A

Markforged has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Palo Alto Networks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Palo Alto Networks and Markforged, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palo Alto Networks 1 1 25 0 2.89 Markforged 0 0 0 0 N/A

Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus target price of $412.42, suggesting a potential upside of 3.02%. Given Palo Alto Networks’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Palo Alto Networks is more favorable than Markforged.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.9% of Palo Alto Networks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of Markforged shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Palo Alto Networks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Palo Alto Networks beats Markforged on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances. It also offers subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, uniform resource locator filtering, malware and persistent threat, laptop and mobile device protection, and firewall, as well as cyberattacks, threat intelligence, and data loss prevention. In addition, the company provides professional services, including architecture design and planning, configuration, and firewall migration, as well as online and in-classroom education training services, as well as support services. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. sells its products and services through its channel partners, as well as directly to medium to large enterprises, service providers, and government entities operating in various industries, including education, energy, financial services, government entities, healthcare, Internet and media, manufacturing, public sector, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Markforged Company Profile

oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.