Critical Analysis: Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) versus Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL)

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) and Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vedanta has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel and Vedanta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel N/A N/A N/A Vedanta 14.93% 44.81% 18.15%

Dividends

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel pays an annual dividend of $2.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Vedanta pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel and Vedanta’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel $15.55 billion 3.52 $3.39 billion N/A N/A Vedanta $11.91 billion 1.29 $1.54 billion N/A N/A

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has higher revenue and earnings than Vedanta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Vedanta shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.9% of Vedanta shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel and Vedanta, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel 0 3 2 0 2.40 Vedanta 0 0 0 0 N/A

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel currently has a consensus price target of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.75%. Given Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel is more favorable than Vedanta.

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, South Cluster, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Mining, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments. It explores for, extracts, and refines ore and nonmetallic minerals; and sale of base and precious metals produced from ore. The company's products include nickel, palladium, copper, platinum, cobalt, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium, silver, gold, selenium, tellurium, sulphur, sodium sulfate, and sodium chloride. It is also involved in property and equipment rental, gas extraction and transportation, electricity production and distribution, construction, mining and metallurgy repairs, spare parts production, geological works and construction, distribution, research, fuel supply, river shipping, and airport businesses, as well as acts as an air company. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Moscow, Russia.

Vedanta Company Profile

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, extracts, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke. The company also operates a thermal coal-based commercial power facility of 600 megawatts (MW) at Jharsuguda in the State of Odisha in eastern India; two 300 MW thermal coal based power plants at Korba; 1,980 MW (three units of 660 MW each) thermal coal-based commercial power facilities; 274MW of wind power plants; and a power plant situated at Mettur Dam in the state of Tamil Nadu in southern India. In addition, it manufactures and supplies billets, TMT bars, wire rods, and ductile iron pipes; engages in the mechanization of coal handling facilities and upgradation of general cargo berth for handling coal at the outer harbor of Visakhapatnam Port on the east coast of India; and provides logistics and other allied services inter alia rendering stevedoring, and other allied services in ports and other allied sectors. Further, the company is involved in manufacturing glass substrates in South Korea and Taiwan. It also has operations in South Africa, Namibia, Ireland, Australia, Liberia, and the United Arab Emirates. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is based in Mumbai, India.

