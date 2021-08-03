Critical Contrast: Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) vs. Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) and Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.4% of Akebia Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.9% of Esperion Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Akebia Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Esperion Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Akebia Therapeutics and Esperion Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akebia Therapeutics 1 1 5 0 2.57 Esperion Therapeutics 2 5 2 1 2.20

Akebia Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $7.83, indicating a potential upside of 201.28%. Esperion Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $49.27, indicating a potential upside of 228.70%. Given Esperion Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Esperion Therapeutics is more favorable than Akebia Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Akebia Therapeutics and Esperion Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akebia Therapeutics -151.39% -96.29% -41.09% Esperion Therapeutics -66.86% N/A -51.51%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Akebia Therapeutics and Esperion Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akebia Therapeutics $295.31 million 1.41 -$383.46 million ($1.93) -1.35 Esperion Therapeutics $227.55 million 1.86 -$143.55 million ($5.23) -2.87

Esperion Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Akebia Therapeutics. Esperion Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akebia Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Akebia Therapeutics has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Esperion Therapeutics has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Esperion Therapeutics beats Akebia Therapeutics on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients. It also offers Auryxia, a ferric citrate that is used to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with CKD on dialysis; and the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with CKD not on dialysis. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, the European Union, Russia, China, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and other countries; and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries, as well as research and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica NV for the development and commercialization of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase targeted compounds worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia. The company has a license and collaboration agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Europe GmbH; and Serometrix to in-license its oral, small molecule PCSK9 inhibitor program. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

