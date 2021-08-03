Critical Survey: IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) vs. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF)

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

IHI has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for IHI and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IHI 0 0 2 0 3.00 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IHI and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IHI $10.50 billion 0.31 $123.07 million $0.21 26.25 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft $5.29 billion 1.47 $110.61 million $1.18 36.44

IHI has higher revenue and earnings than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft. IHI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares IHI and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IHI 1.18% -0.70% -0.15% GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 2.72% 7.46% 2.66%

Summary

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft beats IHI on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IHI

IHI Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, installation, repair, overhaul, and maintenance of heavy machinery. It operates through the following segments: Resources, Energy and Environment; Social Infrastructure and Offshore Facilities; Industrial System and General-Purpose Machinery; Aero Engine, Space and Defense; and Others. The Resources, Energy and Environment segment includes boilers, power systems, motors for land and marine use, gas processes for storage facilities and chemical plants, nuclear power, gas engines, environmental systems, and pharmaceutical plants. The Social Infrastructure and Offshore Facility segment deals with bridges, water gates, steel structures, shield tunneling machines, transportation systems, urban development, and security. The Industrial System and General-Purpose Machinery segment offers rotating machinery, logistics systems, materials handling equipment, parking systems, steel manufacturing equipment, industrial machinery, heat and surface treatment, papermaking machinery, vehicular turbochargers and compressors, construction machinery, and agricultural equipment. The Aero Engine, Space and Defense segment handles aircraft engines, rock

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies. The company provides separators, decanters, valves, homogenizers, valves, pumps, and process related components and machineries; and process solutions for dairy, food, beverage, chemical, and other industries. It also offers solutions for food processing and pharmaceutical industries, which includes marinating, processing of meat, poultry, seafood, vegan products, pasta and confectionery, baking, slicing, packaging, frozen food processing, granulators, and tablet presses. In addition, the company provides integrated customer solutions for milk production and livestock farming, such as automatic milking, feeding systems, conventional milking solutions, manure handling, and digital herd management tools; and sustainable energy solutions in the field of industrial refrigeration and heating. It has a strategic partnership with SAP SE. The company was formerly known as mg technologies ag and changed its name to GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in 2005. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

