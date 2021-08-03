Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Receives $8.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of CRON stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.77. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $15.83.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 610.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.39%. The company’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cronos Group will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the first quarter worth $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Cronos Group by 188.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 15,204 shares in the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

