CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Sees Large Volume Increase

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 17,295 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 67,788 shares.The stock last traded at $13.94 and had previously closed at $13.89.

CFB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.41 million, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.39.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 20.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFB. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,786,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,261,000 after buying an additional 380,789 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,932,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 205.1% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 289,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after buying an additional 194,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 142,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFB)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

