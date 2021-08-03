CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.69% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, provides personal banking, wealth management, loans, savings accounts, leasing, retirement plans, investment management and insurance services to businesses. It operates primarily in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

CFB stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.83. The company had a trading volume of 68,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,381. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.37 million, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.39. CrossFirst Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 20.66%. As a group, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFB. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 15,581 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,919 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Institutional investors own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

