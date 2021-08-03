Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) to post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cryoport’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.15). Cryoport posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 443.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

CYRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Cryoport in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.89.

NASDAQ:CYRX traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.92. The stock had a trading volume of 10,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,339. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.34 and a beta of 0.90. Cryoport has a 1-year low of $30.64 and a 1-year high of $84.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.65. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In related news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $2,701,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,417 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,360.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 796,760 shares of company stock worth $47,611,256. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Cryoport by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 6,005,937 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $312,369,000 after buying an additional 20,188 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cryoport by 17.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,400,620 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $176,867,000 after buying an additional 493,306 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its position in Cryoport by 194.3% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,988,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $103,416,000 after buying an additional 1,312,860 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Cryoport by 0.7% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,135,260 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $71,635,000 after buying an additional 7,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cryoport by 10.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 947,707 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $49,290,000 after buying an additional 88,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

