Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 38,556 Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 38,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.14% of Schnitzer Steel Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 142,949 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 815,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,019,000 after purchasing an additional 46,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,664,000 after purchasing an additional 28,048 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 60,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SCHN shares. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

SCHN stock opened at $50.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.39. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.60.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.11. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.42%.

In related news, CFO Richard Peach sold 16,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $878,941.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,940,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

