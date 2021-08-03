Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 198.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,883 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Palomar were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Palomar during the 1st quarter valued at $68,207,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Palomar by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,240,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,214,000 after purchasing an additional 584,039 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its stake in Palomar by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 926,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after purchasing an additional 564,176 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Palomar by 736.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 500,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,557,000 after purchasing an additional 440,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at $18,343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Palomar alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palomar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $80.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.96 and a beta of -0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.66. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.01 and a 52-week high of $121.87.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22. Palomar had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $49.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.11 million. As a group, analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $503,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total transaction of $46,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,800 shares of company stock worth $2,160,201. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.