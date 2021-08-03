Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 90,199 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) by 58.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,199 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $1,814,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $689,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $3,915,000. 39.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UTZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. dropped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stephens upgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Shares of NYSE UTZ opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.70. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $30.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.06.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

