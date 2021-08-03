Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $1.55 Million Position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 60,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Driven Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Driven Brands in the first quarter worth $100,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Driven Brands in the first quarter worth $249,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Driven Brands in the first quarter worth $254,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in Driven Brands in the first quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Driven Brands in the first quarter worth $496,000.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

DRVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.38. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $35.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.79.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. On average, research analysts predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Driven Brands Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.