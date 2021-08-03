Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Trading Down 7.5%

Shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) were down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.12 and last traded at $7.14. Approximately 24,923 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,626,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRIS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a report on Monday, June 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

The firm has a market cap of $648.10 million, a P/E ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 2.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.27.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative net margin of 292.06% and a negative return on equity of 62.24%. The business had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Curis, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Curis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curis by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

