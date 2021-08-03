CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) released its earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28, Fidelity Earnings reports. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a negative net margin of 4.86%.

Shares of NYSE:CVI traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.03. The company had a trading volume of 47,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,588. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.94. CVR Energy has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $27.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVI shares. cut their price target on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank cut CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

