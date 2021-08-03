Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the June 30th total of 1,860,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Cyclerion Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.09. The company had a trading volume of 445,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,690. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $8.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.60.

In related news, Director Terrance Mcguire bought 96,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $299,997.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,047 shares in the company, valued at $34,466.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Hecht bought 823,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.28 per share, for a total transaction of $2,699,997.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,047,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,716,449.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,182,861 shares of company stock worth $6,733,854. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,367 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 11,654 shares during the period. 55.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of medicines for serious central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its product candidates include CY6463, a CNS-penetrant, soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes (MELAS) and Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology (ADv); Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular soluble guanylate cyclase stimulator that is in Phase II studies for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); Praliciguat, an orally administered systemic sGC stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction.

