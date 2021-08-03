Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.62. Cyren shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 452,178 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67. The firm has a market cap of $46.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.76 million during the quarter. Cyren had a negative net margin of 52.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYRN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Cyren by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cyren during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Cyren by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 60,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 32,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cyren during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

Cyren Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYRN)

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Germany, other European countries, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. It offers software-as-a-service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers from email, files, and the web threats.

