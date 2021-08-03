CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.25 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CTMX. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.55.

NASDAQ CTMX opened at $5.61 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.68.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.32 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.87% and a negative return on equity of 80.13%. Analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $704,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,849 shares in the company, valued at $55,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 15.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 22.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 94.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,336 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 6.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 4,968.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,335,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

