D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 255,533 AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 255,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Governors Lane LP bought a new stake in AEA-Bridges Impact in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,316,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact by 691.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 652,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 570,338 shares in the last quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact by 8.4% during the first quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC now owns 390,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 30,342 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact by 40.0% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management raised its holdings in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact by 565.3% during the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 273,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 232,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEA-Bridges Impact stock opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75. AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $11.42.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

