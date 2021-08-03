D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $2.47 Million Position in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 45.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 53,807 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.72% of DSP Group worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DSPG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DSP Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 96,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 15,170 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DSP Group by 248.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of DSP Group by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DSP Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DSP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $468,000. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSP Group stock opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. DSP Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.42 and a twelve month high of $18.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.27. The firm has a market cap of $385.01 million, a PE ratio of 57.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.92.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 4.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

