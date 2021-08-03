D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 152,752 Shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 152,752 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fluidigm were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Fluidigm by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 73,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fluidigm by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 763,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 477,865 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Fluidigm by 185.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 54,590 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Fluidigm by 542.3% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 483,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 408,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fluidigm by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,254,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 57,419 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLDM opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. Fluidigm Co. has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.01.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.19). Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 28.73% and a negative net margin of 38.98%. The firm had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.86 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

FLDM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Fluidigm from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Fluidigm Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and life sciences tools worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, Hyperion tissue imager, and flow conductor; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

