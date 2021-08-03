D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 22,855 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,855 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.47% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $198,925.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,343.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.35. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.32 million, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $329.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CCRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

