D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi’s Quiet Period Will End on August 10th (NASDAQ:HEPS)

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi’s (NASDAQ:HEPS) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, August 10th. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi had issued 56,740,000 shares in its public offering on July 1st. The total size of the offering was $680,880,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

HEPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.40 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.90 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HEPS opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $15.23.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

