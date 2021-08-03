Dana (NYSE:DAN) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Dana from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dana from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dana currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.78.

Shares of DAN opened at $23.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 2.51. Dana has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.45.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 2.44%. Dana’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dana will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Dana’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Dana by 400.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Dana by 916.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

