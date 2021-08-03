Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The shipping company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 86.41%.

NYSE:DAC traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.23. The stock had a trading volume of 386,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Danaos has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Danaos’s payout ratio is 27.86%.

DAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded Danaos from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Danaos from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.31.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

