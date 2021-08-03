DAOstack Hits Market Capitalization of $3.47 Million (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. DAOstack has a total market cap of $3.47 million and $265,915.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. One DAOstack coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0715 or 0.00000188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,182.41 or 1.00115407 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00031682 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006401 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00070545 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000777 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00011308 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

