Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. Sells 30,748 Shares

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $4,617,734.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Eugene I. Lee, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 4,900 shares of Darden Restaurants stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $735,098.00.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $147.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.19. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.88 and a 52 week high of $150.71.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on DRI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen raised Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.96.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

