Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $13.30 target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.65.

Davide Campari-Milano stock opened at $14.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.35. Davide Campari-Milano has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

