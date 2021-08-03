DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.800-$9.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of DaVita stock traded up $1.78 on Tuesday, reaching $123.15. 618,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,442. DaVita has a one year low of $80.85 and a one year high of $129.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.99.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $46,662.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,705.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total value of $627,617.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,161.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,400 shares of company stock worth $4,222,637. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

