DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.36, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ DBVT traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.93. 689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,875. The stock has a market cap of $542.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.58. DBV Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $7.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DBV Technologies stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) by 647.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,432 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of DBV Technologies worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.70.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

