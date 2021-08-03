DCP Midstream (DCP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect DCP Midstream to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.11). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. On average, analysts expect DCP Midstream to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DCP stock opened at $26.93 on Tuesday. DCP Midstream has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $32.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 3.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DCP shares. Raymond James upgraded DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DCP Midstream from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on DCP Midstream from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on DCP Midstream from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.58.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

