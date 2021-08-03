DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Market Cap Reaches $5.15 Million

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. During the last seven days, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar. DeFiSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can now be bought for $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00045654 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00101408 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.59 or 0.00141513 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,518.05 or 0.99852896 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $324.86 or 0.00842150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming was first traded on December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official website is dfsocial.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official message board is defisocial.medium.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

