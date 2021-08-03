DeGate (DG) Price Hits $0.31 on Top Exchanges

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One DeGate coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000802 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeGate has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeGate has a total market cap of $23.28 million and $52,673.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00045283 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00100784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.95 or 0.00141283 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,158.42 or 0.99934947 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.38 or 0.00846911 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeGate Profile

DeGate launched on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,069,769 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeGate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeGate using one of the exchanges listed above.

