DEJAVE (DJV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $136.00

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One DEJAVE coin can currently be bought for $258.57 or 0.00675479 BTC on major exchanges. DEJAVE has a total market capitalization of $681,322.37 and $136.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DEJAVE has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00045535 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00100615 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.39 or 0.00142084 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,490.02 or 1.00551319 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $325.60 or 0.00850597 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DEJAVE

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635 coins. DEJAVE’s official website is www.dejave.io . DEJAVE’s official Twitter account is @NANDODEJAVE

Buying and Selling DEJAVE

