Deluxe (DLX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Deluxe has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $441.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.30 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Shares of Deluxe stock opened at $43.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Deluxe has a twelve month low of $20.89 and a twelve month high of $48.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

