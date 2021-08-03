Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) will announce sales of $32.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.61 million to $65.00 million. Denali Therapeutics reported sales of $5.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 448.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $100.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.77 million to $202.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $84.31 million, with estimates ranging from $21.77 million to $150.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.62 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.13.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $50.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.49 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.00. Denali Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $93.94.

In other news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $1,125,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 8,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $528,536.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,472 shares of company stock worth $11,556,795. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,957,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,802,000 after acquiring an additional 555,243 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.4% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 138,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 29.1% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

