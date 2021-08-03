Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

Get Denny's alerts:

DENN has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Denny’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Denny’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

NASDAQ DENN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.06. The company had a trading volume of 899,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,537. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.20. Denny’s has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $20.02. The company has a market capitalization of $901.88 million, a PE ratio of 175.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.78.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. Denny’s’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Denny’s will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 42.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,968,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,091 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 102.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,020 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 0.9% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,086,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,668,000 after acquiring an additional 9,572 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 10.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after acquiring an additional 100,465 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 42.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,009,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,289,000 after acquiring an additional 299,792 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denny’s (DENN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.