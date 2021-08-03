DerivaDAO Price Tops $2.49 on Top Exchanges (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $2.49 or 0.00006473 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded up 13% against the US dollar. DerivaDAO has a market cap of $64.98 million and approximately $171,871.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00045547 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00100944 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.61 or 0.00141952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,489.07 or 1.00052528 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $325.15 or 0.00845221 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

