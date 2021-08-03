Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $48.10

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.10 and last traded at $48.10, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.10.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.77.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

