Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.62

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.62 and last traded at $8.62, with a volume of 42471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.98.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.51.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Desktop Metal news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,282,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Desktop Metal by 197.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 126,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 83,774 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter worth $879,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Desktop Metal by 76,619.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 39,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 39,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 2.3% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 74,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.