Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Börse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DBOEY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.69. 32,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,385. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $18.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.93.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

