Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) Receives €22.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €22.56 ($26.54).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DTE. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

FRA:DTE opened at €17.43 ($20.50) on Friday. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($21.33). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €17.70.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.