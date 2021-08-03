Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DTEGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.83 target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.42.

DTEGY stock opened at $20.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The stock has a market cap of $98.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.66.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

