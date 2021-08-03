Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DTEGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.83 target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.42.
DTEGY stock opened at $20.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The stock has a market cap of $98.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.66.
About Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.
