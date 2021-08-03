DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Given New $550.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DXCM. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DexCom from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $438.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $500.00.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom stock opened at $511.35 on Friday. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $422.32. The company has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.40 and a beta of 0.78.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that DexCom will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.09, for a total value of $160,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.92, for a total value of $460,646.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,155 shares of company stock valued at $30,885,251 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 880,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $316,329,000 after acquiring an additional 118,012 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG raised its position in DexCom by 264.0% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,938 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 12.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 30.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 14.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.