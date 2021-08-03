DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Raised to $520.00 at Robert W. Baird

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $460.00 to $520.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DexCom presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $511.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.40 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $422.32. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.78.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 12,087 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.70, for a total value of $5,761,872.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.09, for a total transaction of $160,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,155 shares of company stock worth $30,885,251. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 15.5% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 880,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $316,329,000 after purchasing an additional 118,012 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in DexCom by 264.0% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,938 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 12.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 30.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 14.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

